Restaurant owner Mercedes Ricks will be able to continue operating her new food truck at the downtown pavilion in Magnolia after a misunderstanding over a permit.
Police officers came to Ricks three times in as many weeks, every time she has parked and opened the food truck so far, to tell her that selling from the truck there wasn’t allowed.
Ricks got the new truck about a month ago to serve as an extension of her La Mariposa restaurant on West Railroad Avenue.
Ricks has been parking it at the new downtown pavilion a block south of La Mariposa.
Police came to her the first day she opened it, two weeks ago, to say she’d have to move the truck, which she did.
However, she later remembered that Magnolia aldermen approved a peddler’s license exemption for business owners selling downtown, on the sidewalk or in front of their businesses at the Jan. 7, 2020, meeting.
When she opened the truck last week and police came again, she told them she had permission because of that exemption, and they left.
Police tried to write her a ticket when she set up shop for a third time on Tuesday, but she refused to give them her driver’s license.
Ricks showed them a copy of the meeting minutes when the exemption was approved. They left without issuing a ticket, but Ricks was frustrated by the recurring issue.
“They had two police cars out there, like I’m a freaking criminal for God’s sake,” Ricks said.
Police Chief Ray Reynolds said Wednesday he was aware of the exemption and the matter had been cleared up.
“It is not permissible for individual people to set up out there, but business owners, based upon that ordinance, should be permitted, so it may have been some misunderstanding,” Reynolds said.
“I think it was just a mix-up on who it applies to. Business owners are permitted to do that. We have cleared that up with officers.”
Ricks had no hard feelings against the officers, saying they were doing their job.
She said she felt that the repeated calls against her were politically motivated due to her candidacy for Magnolia mayor in the June 8 election and that the calls could have possibly hurt local business.
“There aren’t that many businesses in Magnolia,” Ricks said. “They’re picking on me, trying to find things. It’s so obvious. It is obvious.”
Ricks spoke with Mayor Pro Tem Becky Magee earlier this month to ask her permission to keep selling from the truck at the pavilion.
“She said that she cannot do that because the law is for everybody. I literally begged her,” Ricks said.
When the police came last week, she told them to tell Magee to look at the permit again.
Magee did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday.
Ricks is running as an independent in the election. Her opponent is Democratic state Sen. Tammy Witherspoon.
