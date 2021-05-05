Since the pandemic blindsided businesses last year, McComb has been a sea of help-wanted signs, with some managers saying it is almost impossible to fill a schedule these days.
Staffing is a huge issue for Santa Fe Cattle Co., according to manager Kelly Howell, who said the restaurant is running with just 18 employees, down from the 40 it had before the pandemic.
“We don’t even have enough to fill the schedule, and we have about five cooks. It is awful,” she said. “Last Tuesday night, it was just me, a cook and a dishwasher. I was here from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. I’ve been here for five years and have never dealt with anything like this before.”
Howell said she hoped staffing would have leveled back by now, but it’s an issue that still plagues the restaurant.
“Our waits are longer, which is our biggest complaint, but there is not much we can do about it. We are struggling through this. Business is up, but nobody wants to work,” she said.
Howell put some of the blame on stimulus checks and higher unemployment checks that were given out throughout the past year.
Using CARES Act funds, Mississippi had given a supplemental $300 a week to those on unemployment benefits for 11 weeks, and that ended in March. The government had also loosened requirements on those applying for unemployment benefits.
Pike County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Catherine Sanders said there are a lot of job openings, but the demand exceeds the supply of workers.
“You can look around and see there are a lot of jobs, but businesses are having trouble filling those positions,” she said.
Sanders said she also believes unemployment benefits and stimulus money have made the situation much worse on restaurant and business owners.
Preliminary employment figures show that 112,000 people were working in food service in the state in March, an increase of just 400 from February. But that’s also 11,900 fewer people working in Mississipi restaurants compared to the year before, according to the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.
State employment data also shows it’s the lowest-paid industry in the state, with weekly pay at $368.80 for 26.9 hours worth of work.
Locally, Pike County’s unemployment rate has hovered between 7.7% and 7.8% from January through March.
The jobless rate peaked in April 2020 at 12.8%.
Unemployment rates still have not reached pre-pandemic levels of 6.8% in March 2020.
Businesses hiring in Pike County over the past month included Arby’s, Sonic, Taco Bell, Da Cajun Shack, Golden Corral, Broadway Deli, 207 Bistro, Southwest Distributors, The Claiborne, The Burger Basket, PALS Rescue, The Dinner Bell, Hibbett Sports and Applebee’s.
Specifically, Sonic has reportedly been short-staffed over the past few weeks, having to close the restaurant early due to staffing issues. Owner Rick Newman declined to comment.
Some restaurants are trying to offer more perks. Arby’s is advertising positions with $9 an hour plus free food while working a shift as an incentive to apply.
Tortilla Soup owner Adan Diaz agreed that the boost in unemployment benefits may be taking potential employees out of the workforce for now, but he believes restaurants must not be so rigid in scheduling in order to keep good help.
“I do believe the challenge other businesses are facing is that they are looking for an average 60 hours a week, and that is not going to happen right now,” Diaz said. “It isn’t that the workforce isn’t there. It is just that people are weary right now. We are also in a situation where people got a lot of stimulus money and got comfortable.”
Diaz said his restaurant has not had any issues with staffing, with 20 front-of-the-house workers and 16 in the back. He credits this to his flexible staffing schedules and the targeting of part-time employees rather than full time.
“Believe it or not, we do not have an issue,” he said. “Our style of work is different. We target more students and part-time associates, so with that being said, we shift our time frames to provide more time for more work and time to go to school.
“We create a two-week calendar, and they get to organize their schedules with at least 20 hours of work a week. We give them the shifts they want and remain flexible. I have adapted to their needs.”
He said the many restaurants are rigid in their schedules because they have to be due to corporate restrictions that lay out how schedules must be maintained.
“We need to reshape the game to an associate’s point of view. We need to adapt to have a decent workforce,” Diaz said.
Nicole Wigginton, manager of the Burger Basket in Osyka, was filling in as a cook Tuesday. She said the restaurant is down to nine employees, most of whom for more than a year.
“There is a huge shortage right now, and we are feeling it,” she said. “The biggest downfall on this is overworking the people you do have, and they have been working throughout the pandemic. They are worn out.
“Today was my day off. We’ve haven’t been able to make sure everyone gets a break anymore, and we are not getting any help.”
Wigginton said the Burger Basket hadn’t had any people apply for a job in over a month and it hasn’t hired anyone in a few months, noting her newest hires are former employees.
“We’ve been advertising for months and no applications in the last month,” she said, adding that the lack of help and draining of the pandemic has caused a loss in morale. “How do you keep a staff’s morale up when they feel like they have to keep going with no light at the end of the tunnel?”
Wigginton noted that many of her previous employees had refused to come back to work and she believes that is due to the fact that it’s easier to get unemployment benefits.
She also noted the restaurant stopped serving breakfast last year and there’s discussion about closing on Tuesdays to give employees a break. The restaurant has also limited dine in capacity, but not due to the pandemic. Wigginton is worried about not having enough staff to serve a full house.
Despite the hurdles she and her staff are trying to stay positive, she said.
“We are trying to stay positive and keep moving forward,” she said.
