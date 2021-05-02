Shooting probe ongoing

A week after a Pike County mother of four was found shot in her home, authorities are still trying to answer questions about what led up to her death.
Lacy Ann O’Quin, 30, died in a shooting that occurred around midnight Friday, April 23, at her home at 5070 River Road South near Holmesville.
No one has been charged in the case, and the manner of death — homicide, suicide or accident — had not been determined Friday.
John Kavanay, with whom O’Quin was in a relationship, was also at the River Road house at the time of the shooting. He is believed to have been living there, Pike County sheriff’s chief deputy Bellipanni said.
All of O’Quin’s children were in the house when the shooting happened, according to Bellipanni.
The Southwest Mississippi Children’s Advocacy Center is arranging interviews with them.
“We are currently waiting to hear back from the children’s advocacy center in reference to forensic interviews of the children,” Bellipanni said. “They will also set up counseling for them if counseling is needed.”
The sheriff’s office is not yet releasing information regarding the type of gun used or the details of O’Quin’s wound, or who owned the gun.
“We are currently working the investigation,” Bellipanni said. “Due to the circumstances, it’s a slower process. We want to make sure the facts lead to the right outcome.”
Bellipanni said deputies responded to the house just south of Highway 44 after being dispatched by 911. He was unsure who made the call for help.
O’Quin’s body was sent to the state medical examiner for autopsy last week. The sheriff’s office was awaiting results of the autopsy report on Friday, Bellipanni said. The coroner’s office did not respond to requests for comment on the status of the autopsy report.
According to her obituary, O’Quin, daughter of Summit residents Marion Lane O’Quin Jr. and Sissy Leggett Davis, was a homemaker and a mother of four children ages 6 to 11.
O’Quin’s funeral was held Thursday.
Friends and family paid tribute to her memory on Facebook.
“I hope they have animals in heaven. Lord knows you took care of every little creature that ventured in your yard,” posted Jacy Wallace, O’Quin’s sister. “You took care of people. You had a big heart.”
“I would have lost my life to save yours,” said a post by her mother, Davis. “I promise I will do my best to keep your babies safe. I promise to teach them about Jesus and the life that He gave.”
Gina Hardiman, O’Quin’s aunt, set up an online fundraiser to benefit O’Quin’s children. It had raised $5,801 of a $10,000 goal as of Friday afternoon.
Donations can be made at https://gofund.me/7d49723a.
