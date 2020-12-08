A Summit man is facing statutory rape charges in Pike County and child pornography charges in Jefferson County following his arrest last week.
La’Monte Kelly, 21, is accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl at a McComb apartment complex.
He was being held in the Pike County jail on $75,000 bond, according to McComb police.
Additionally, Kelly faces a charge of solicitation of child pornography in Jefferson County, McComb police said.
Information from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office led McComb’s criminal investigation division to arrest Kelly, who is a student at Southwest Mississippi Community College.
Jefferson County investigators received information from the child’s parents that she was allegedly sexually assaulted by Kelly in McComb, a police spokesperson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.