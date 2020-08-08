Property taxes might be rising, but water and sewer rates definitely are in Osyka, as aldermen reviewed the town’s 2020-21 budget on Thursday night.
The budget takes effect Oct. 1.
The board raised water rates by $6 per every 1,000 gallons used after 1,500 gallons, an increase of 50 cents. They also raised monthly capital improvement fees to $3.
The discussed raising the millage rate, but Town Clerk Hilda Wall asked to hold off until she gets more information from the tax assessor’s office.
Wall noted the board increased the rate last by two mills and she expects it will need to be raised again, noting the budget is in “dire need” after the coronavirus hit the town’s revenues.
The proposed increase is to 40 mills from 38 mills, and Wall said she would bring the issue back up in next month’s meeting.
The board also approved a public hearing for 4 p.m. Aug. 20 to discuss the budget and authorized accountants to begin the town’s 2020 audit.
In other news, the board:
•Approved the privilege licenses for First Bank, Dollar General and Osyka Seafood.
• Went into executive session to discuss personnel matters but took no action.
• Approved the preliminary land values.
• Agreed to buy two new computers.
