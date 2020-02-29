A McComb native is in the running for a regional award of national significance.
Austin Sumrall, the chef-owner of White Pillars in Biloxi, is a semifinalist for the Best Chef award for the South region by the renowned James Beard Foundation.
According to the foundation, the award recognizes “chefs who set high culinary standards and also demonstrate integrity and admirable leadership skills in their respective regions. A nominee may be from any kind of dining establishment but must have been working as a chef for at least five years, with the three most recent years spent in the region.”
The foundation’s South region includes Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana and Puerto Rico, as well as Mississippi.
“We are beyond excited that @chef_sumrall has been announced as a semi-finalist for Best Chef South by the @beardfoundation ! HUGE thanks to our staff, who have busted their asses right beside us!” was posted on the White Pillars Facebook page after the semifinalists were announced Tuesday.
Sumrall is one of three Mississippi semifinalists on the Beard awards nominations. Also listed are Derek Emerson of CAET Seafood in Ridgeland, also up for Best Chef South; and Cathead Distillery in Jackson, nominated as Outstanding Wine, Beer or Spirits Producer.
Sumrall is among 20 semifinalists for the Best Chef South award. Among the other nominees, six work in New Orleans, five in Florida and three in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Sumrall is a University of Mississippi graduate in hotel and restaurant management and trained at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y.
He worked for three chefs who won the Best Chef South award before taking over White Pillars, where he has won a number of local and regional awards since opening.
