A few folks are going to have a very merry Christmas and a happy New Year when they find out they’ve won cold hard cash and a house on Saturday.
Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Ruth will hold its drawing for a $125,000 house and four cash prizes ranging from $500 to $2,500 at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
District Attorney Dee Bates will draw the winning ticket with help from Curtis Butler, said the pastor, the Rev. Benton Thompson.
Anyone who hasn’t bought a ticket can still do so. They’re $25 and available at Nobles Bros. Cleaners, Circle B convenience store on Highway 570 East, Homes & Land Real Estate and at the Mount Zion Community Center. Tickets also are available online at www.mtzion ecommunitycenter.net.
Last-minute ticket buyers can get them at the center from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturday. The drawing will be held at 1 p.m.
Winners don’t have to be present for the drawing, but anyone who does show up will be required to wear a mask, Thompson said.
Thompson noted that whoever wins the cash can take it home immediately, but whoever wins the house will have to make good on “whatever taxes the IRS requires upon transfer.”
The church is giving away a four-bedroom, two-bath house at 229 S. Cherry St. in McComb.
It’s had $30,000 worth of renovations, including new bathrooms, kitchen cabinets, flooring, plumbing, electrical and a new paint job.
Thompson said the fundraiser had generated a lot of interest locally and from all over the country, with people from out of state buying tickets, including someone from Illinois who dropped $500 on tickets this week.
