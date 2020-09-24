An attorney and bank chairman have advanced to an Oct. 13 runoff in a special election to fill a vacant Southwest Mississippi senate seat.
Bill Sones led a field of nine candidates with 2,841 (26%), while Jason Barrett came in second with 2,746 (25%).
Beth Brown finished third with 1,459 votes, followed by Michael Smith with 1,425, Prentiss Smith with 835, Ben Johnson with 674, Cindy Bryan with 430, Mike Campbell with 345 and Josh Davis with 285.
Barrett, an attorney and former high school coach and teacher, and Sones, chairman of the Bank of Brookhaven, are running to replace former Sen. Sally Doty, who left to lead the state’s Public Utilities Staff.
The seat covers parts of Lincoln, Lawrence, Walthall and Copiah counties.
While the special election is non-partisan, the top two finishers are both Republicans, like Doty.
While Sones’ first-place finish in Lincoln County earned him the first-place finish overall, that was the only county he carried.
Barrett led Copiah, Lawrence and Walthall counties.
In Lincoln County, Sones got 2,336 votes (32%), while Barrett finished second with 1,400 (19)% votes. Brown, had the next highest, with 1,108 votes, followed by Michael Smith with 861, Prentiss Smith with 638, Johnson with 562, Campbell with 255, Davis with 147 and Bryan with 53.
Barrett carried an overwhelming lead in Lawrence County, the only county where Sones didn’t finish in the top two, garnering 1,014 votes (38%). Michael Smith had 501 votes (18%) to finish second. Bryan had 322 votes, followed by Sones with 239, Brown with 190, Prentiss Smith with 138, Davis with 113, Campbell with 67 and Johnson with 59.
In Walthall County, Barrett led with 143 votes (30%), while Sones finished second with 106 (22%). Brown had 86 votes, followed by Michael Smith with 39, Johnson with 26, Davis with 22, Prentiss Smith with 21, Campbell with 15 and Bryan with 14.
Circuit Clerk Vernon Alford reported low turnout in the election, which covered nine of the county’s 20 voting precincts.
Barrett also led Copiah County, receiving 189 votes (33%) to Sones’ 160 (28%). Brown had 75, Bryan had 41, Prentiss Smith had 38, Johnson had 27, Michael Smith had 24, Campbell had eight and Davis had three.
