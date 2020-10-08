South Pike Superintendent Dr. Donna Scott’s update on the district Thursday was blunt.
The district’s D rating was held over from the previous year because state testing was not conducted in the spring.
For that held-over score, “we’re eight points away from an F,” Scott told school board members. “We have no room to slide.”
With testing scheduled to be conducted this year, and results based on both proficiency and growth, Scott hopes to at least show evidence of improvement in student learning.
“We are helped by growth,” Scott said. “The district needs growth.”
Proficiency measures how well students mastered the material in their tested subjects or courses. Growth measures how much progress students have made in learning the subject matter.
Growth is indeed important for the district, because many of its students are not demonstrating grade-level knowledge of their subject matter.
Scott said, among the district’s kindergarten through eighth-grade students, only 168, or 16%, scored on grade level in reading assessments given since the beginning of the fall semester.
Even fewer, 71, or 7%, scored on grade level in math.
In reading, 454 students, or 43%, were at least a grade level behind, and 422, or 40%, were two or more grade levels behind.
In math, 514, or 49%, were a grade level behind, and 458, 44%, were two or more grade levels behind.
On the state kindergarten assessment, almost 98% of the district’s youngest students scored as either early or late emergent readers, the two lowest ratings on the test, which Scott described as “not kindergarten-ready.”
For the youngest grades’ test results, Scott said students score decently on letter recognition and sounds, but score much lower on vocabulary and comprehension, due to the inability to actually read the words on the page.
“If you can’t read, you can’t recognize the words,” she said. “If you can’t read, you can’t comprehend.”
Scott did not recommend ending the district’s online instruction program, but left the door open to ending the online choice for some students.
“We don’t need to have any students virtual,” Scott said. “That is not our best option because of where we are. We need to look at these students carefully, and if they’re failing, we need to mandate that they come back to school. If they don’t, they’re going to lose out, and it’s going to hurt the district.”
In addition to the overall district rating, which was a D in four of the past five years andan F in the other on, Scott noted changes that had affected the individual school ratings, as well.
Osyka Elementary School rates a B, and the junior high school stands at C after being separated administratively from the high school in the past five years.
The separation was good for SPJHS and the district, with the C being a higher score than the high school’s D.
However, Scott pointed out that another change at the time, splitting Eva Gordon Elementary School into upper and lower campuses, resulted in a big drop in ratings. After being a D-rated school just nine points from a C rating in 2017, the split schools dropped precipitously in 2018 to F ratings.
“Then, we had two Fs instead of one,” Scott said.
The high school benefited briefly after the junior high was split away, achieving a C, but then slid back to a D rating.
The district’s principals each gave an update on their schools, as well, with testing numbers largely mirroring Scott’s report.
