North Pike officials are running out of time to spend bond money on the construction of a badly needed road around the new upper elementary school campus.
North Pike issued $11.25 million in bonds in 2017 and business administrator Tina Griffin said the remaining funds — about $300,000 — must be spent by June 15.
“We’ve got to see that the funds are expended by the middle of June,” Superintendent Dennis Penton told school board trustees on Thursday.
Penton said state law stipulates the funds must be spent on projects listed within the bond issues and are essentially restricted to use for capital improvement projects.
He has unsuccessfully sought help from county officials to pave Jaguar Circle, a mostly gravel road littered with potholes that snakes its way around the Summit campus.
Because of the high demand for construction work right now and the relative size of the job, the district hasn’t been successful in receiving bids for the project. Trustees offered to pay for the labor, equipment and materials and asked the county to supply its road crew in order to get the road paved, but county officials said their crews are backed up with other work.
The district put out for bids a second time on the project and those bids are due Tuesday.
Penton said County Road Superintendent Wendell Alexander recently made two site visits to the campus to examine the road and expressed optimism about soliciting another round of bids, but trustees aren’t holding their breath.
In an effort to prepare for the possibility of a second unsuccessful round of bid solicitation, trustees authorized Penton to inquire about quotes on possible improvement projects the district could spend the remaining funds on.
Penton suggested looking into repaving some of the parking lots around campus in an attempt to combine that work with the Jaguar Circle project to increase the amount of work and therefore the size of the contract in an effort to solicit bids from construction companies.
In the meantime, Penton said he’s solicited ideas from district administrators about what projects would be most beneficial to their schools and will continue to solicit quotes on various potential projects to bring to the board.
Some potential projects mentioned at the meeting include repairs to the gymnasium, installation of playground equipment, replacing the intercom system at the middle school, expanding the high school cafeteria, laying down asphalt on a frontage road on the east side of campus, perimeter fencing and other campus security measures, repairs to the roof at the high school and fieldhouse renovations.
Penton said he’d also look into the viability of the construction of a dedicated maintenance and technology building. He said the increased space would allow the district to purchase necessary items in bulk, which will save money and time. He said the building could be placed in a lot just south of the alternative school.
“I think what would be most prudent would be to use the money on things we really need that would otherwise require the use of school funds later on,” Penton said.
In other business, the board:
• Agreed to solicit quotes for a district auditor.
• Authorized Penton to approach Southwest Mississippi Community College President Dr. Steve Bishop to seek continued use of the college football field.
• Heard from Griffin that the district depository contract with Pike National Bank will end at the end of June and trustees will need to sign a new agreement with a bank. Pike National Bank offers the district a 1.03% interest rate.
• Accepted an $8 per acre bid on a 20-acre 16th Section hunting and fishing lease from Thomas Deere.
