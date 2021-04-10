Ayden Harrington, a 9-year-old from McComb, was diagnosed with a brain tumor on Feb. 8, 2021.
A 12-hour surgery a few days later at Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackson completely removed the tumor. Now Ayden is having radiation treatments, and he will start three months of chemotherapy this summer, not long after he turns 10.
Ayden will likely need blood transfusions during the chemo treatments. To help out, Margaret Holloway, office manager at Hennington Wellness Center, is holding a blood drive.
The drive will take place 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at Hennington Wellness Center, 220 Scott Drive, McComb, where Ayden’s mom, Anah Harrington, used to work.
“It’s a very aggressive tumor, and without treatment it will come back. The only thing that’s going really well for us is they were able to remove it all,” Harrington said.
“They (the doctors) are pretty positive. He’s doing really well so they think he’s going to pull through pretty strong, but he’s going to be seeing doctors for a long time.”
Ayden began his radiation treatment Thursday at Batson. He also has a port in his chest that could have to stay there for up to two years.
His parents haven’t had to pull him from school entirely, but he is on a special program that allows him to do school work when he’s able.
He’s a third-grade principal’s scholar at North Pike Elementary.
“He’s really smart, very funny,” Harrington said. “He’s more of an introvert. He likes Xbox, PlayStation 4, LEGOs, dinosaurs.”
He loves all animals and has pets including a dog, two cats and a ball python, the compromise his parents came to when he asked for a pet spider, his mother said with a laugh.
His father Blaine and younger brother Dean round out the rest of the Harrington household.
“He loves his younger brother ... best big brother ever,” Harrington said.
Ayden is keeping a positive attitude.
“Honestly he might be doing better than me,” Harrington said. “He’s a little tired, but for the most part he’s doing really well. He doesn’t like to talk about it, though. He’d rather just go and do what he’s got to do.”
Another challenge the family is facing is Blaine having to leave for two weeks at a time for his job in Louisiana, from which he can’t take paid time off.
“It’s really hard because you have a lot of battles. You’ve gotta pay the bills somehow, so somebody’s gotta work,” Harrington said. “My husband is at work right now when he wants to be here. You don’t know the right decision to make. He’s going to be here during the chemo.”
“Just one day at a time. That’s what we do — just one day at a time,” she said.
Harrington is encouraging anyone who can to participate in the blood drive, partly to help the children’s hospital too.
“I can’t imagine the resources they go through just to help all these kids. The least I could do is try to get some blood,” she said. “If you have time, just help. That’s all we’re asking.”
