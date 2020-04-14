By Gabriel Perry
Gov. Tate Reeves on Tuesday ordered schools to remain closed and students to continue “distance learning” for the rest of the semester.
“School buildings in Mississippi will remain closed for the rest of the semester, but that does not mean school is canceled,” Reeves said.
He acknowledged the obstacles some families may face, including little or no access to broadband internet, but stressed that it’s important for students and teachers to press on with course work.
Reeves said the state is also developing an economic recovery program called Restart Mississippi, headed by Sanderson Farms CEO Joe Sanderson.
“We in Mississippi are facing a pandemic, an unemployment crisis and devastating natural disasters,” he said.
“Restart Mississippi program is a board made up of business leaders throughout the state and is tasked with developing recommendations and goals for the economy.”
Reeves said Monday that his goal is to reopen the state economy next Monday, and he is working with health officials and the federal government on the decision.
“As soon as it is safe to do so, and responsible to do so, we are going to open things back up,” Reeves said.
Reeves said the decision to delay elective surgeries and other procedures statewide, including abortions, was a prudent one, as large hospital systems still have plenty of available beds. The state developed an emergency overload hospital at Camp Shelby and is considering another near a community college in north Mississippi. The contingency hospitals would be used to treat coronavirus patients not in need of critical care or who had recovered but may still be contagious.
The state might experience an economic speed bump, Reeves said, noting that some 40% of state revenues are usually collected in the last quarter of the fiscal year, which ends June 30.
Earler Tuesday, state health officials reported 145 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths statewide. The state has 3,087 confirmed cases and 111 deaths since March 11.
Cases in Pike County increased by three to 62 Tuesday with one death and one long-term care facility outbreak previously reported. Pike County’s newly confirmed cases Tuesday were down significantly after seeing 20 new confirmations between Friday and Sunday.
Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center CEO Charla Rowley said the hospital and its affiliated clinics had tested 399 people — an increase of 29 from Monday — and 69 people have tested positive.
Of those, three were being treated in the hospital but have since been sent home for isolation. Seven others remained hospitalized. Another 57 people are under quarantine awaiting test results.
McComb Family Practice and Premier Medical Clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday for people who need to see a doctor for non-COVID-19 medical matters. Appointments will be conducted only by telemedicine on Fridays.
Statewide demographic data show stark racial divides in terms of which Mississippians are being diagnosed with coronavirus. More than half of all cases are diagnosed among African Americans, while roughly a third are among whites and 7% are attributed to other races. Among patients who have died, 67% were African American.
Underlying health conditions including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hypertension and obesity, exacerbate bad health outcomes among African Americans at a higher rate than whites.
Coronavirus cases among 40- to 80-year-olds make up the vast majority of statewide cases, although there has been significant transmission among those aged 18-29 as well. That demographic has seen 237 confirmed cases. About half of hospitalized patients are between the ages of 60 and 80, accounting for 301 of 596 of those cases.
Lincoln County’s confirmed cases increased by seven to 56 on Tuesday. Four people have died there and outbreaks in two long-term care facilities have previously been reported.
Walthall County’s confirmed cases remained at 22 Tuesday. Amite County’s cases remained at 14 with one previously reported death and an outbreak at a long-term care facility. Franklin County remained at 10 cases and Lawrence County increased by one to seven.
Wilkinson County, which was hit early and particularly hard, reported no new coronavirus cases Tuesday. Three deaths and a long-term care facility outbreak were previously reported in the county.
Wilkinson County will be the site of a one-day virus drive-thru testing location on Thursday. Testing will be available at the Wilkinson County Emergency Management Agency, 1495 Highway 61 S., Woodville. In order to be tested, patients must undergo a screening and receive an appointment beforehand.
The state’s public health lab has tested 9,412 people as of April 5.
