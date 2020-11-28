Storm lashes area

An apparent Friday afternoon tornado flipped an airplane at the McComb-Pike County Airport and dropped trees on houses in the Gradyville community while bringing street-level flooding in parts of McComb.
Steven Adams, a former McComb fire chief who works part-time at the airport, was the only person in the terminal when the storm blew through.
“I heard it coming and I ran into the bathroom and took cover in the tub,” he said. “I’m no meteorologist, but it had to be a tornado because straight-line wind doesn’t do this kind of damage.”
The storm ripped off four doors of the hangar, scattering them about the airport property. Adams said straight-line winds would have sent the doors in the same area.
The storm tossed an airplane from its open-air hangar all the way to the airport’s terminal, which suffered extensive roof damage.
Pike County Civil Defense Director Richard Coghlan said the National Weather Service confirmed the damage was caused by a small tornado that occurred around 3 p.m. and lasted five minutes before dissipating.
“It was so small the radar didn’t even pick it up. They saw the pressure drop, and that was the only reason they picked it up at all. It was a minimal tornado,” he said.
As of 4:30 p.m. there were two mobile homes apparently destroyed by the tornado in the Gradyville community and three others with minor damage.
Coghlan was still assessing the damage on Mount Vernon Road and in the Gradyville community about an hour after the storm.
As sheriff’s deputies and Magnolia police scoured the area in search of storm damage and people in need of assistance, motorists on some McComb streets were having a hard time navigating flood waters, with flooding reported on New York, Caston and Georgia avenues.
