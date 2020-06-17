Pike County supervisors got a reminder Monday of the importance of the 2020 census.
Circuit Clerk Roger Graves played a brief video hosted by Sen. Giles Ward, chairman of the Mississippi Complete Count Committee. Ward emphasized the need “to educate citizens about the extreme importance of being counted.”
He said an accurate census count is a determining factor for billions of federal dollars to be disbursed over the next 10 years.
Mississippi will lose $2,000 for every adult not counted and $2,700 for every child. That means for every 1,000 people not counted in Mississippi, there will be a loss of $20 million in federal funds over the next decade.
Funding for many social services is based on the census, including:
• Education: Headstart, special needs, child care.
• Public health: Medicaid, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).
• Nutrition: Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Women, Infants and Children (WIC), school lunches, foster care.
• Local: hospitals, fire and police departments, roads, bridges, highways.
Also, city ward lines, county supervisor districts, and House and Senate districts are redrawn based on census data.
As of Sunday, Mississippi had a 56.6% response rate, lower than the nation’s 61.4,
Pike County has had a 50.7% response, Amite 42.7, Walthall 52.1, Franklin 36.6, Lincoln 56.1, Lawrence 45.6 and Wilkinson 29.2, according to the web site 2020census.gov.
Census data provides important demographic facts, yet personal information is kept confidential for 72 years, Ward said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.