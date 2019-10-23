Administrators and team leads from most hospital departments gathered Tuesday morning at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center to learn about an annual county-wide preparedness test to be conducted Thursday.
The drill, meant to mimic the morning in 1975 a severe tornado blew through McComb, causing unprecedented damage and presenting difficulties for first responders and other emergency personnel. SMRMC Training Center director Ellen Brannan said that the drill will help prepare for future instances of disaster.
The drill will begin Thursday at 5:30 a.m. with the real focus trained on the efficiency in the response from hospital staff working the night shift. The 1975 tornado tore through the area in the early morning, before most hospital staff reported for work.
A tornado warning will be announced three times on Thursday morning, alerting hospital staff to the presence of a twister that touched down in Percy Quin state park and headed due north-northeast, straight for McComb.
Brannan said that because of interruptions in communications infrastructure, each department needs to have an individualized plan on how best to organize itself during such an emergency.
By 6 a.m. Thursday, the hypothetical storm should trigger alerts from central dispatch to all necessary parties. Brannan made it clear in this scenario, the hospital did not take any structural damage. If the storm took the same path as the 1975 iteration, it would blow through Pike County by 6:30 a.m. Then the real work begins.
Brannan said in the aftermath of such a storm, likely inconveniences would plague emergency responders and hospital staff. She said power outages, the loss of telephone service, hazardous debris strewn about and road closures should be anticipated, as well as frightened patients and hospital staff, worrying about the wellbeing of friends and family affected by the storm.
According to the plan, a nurse designated RN1 will take point at the hospital to coordinate operations until an incident response team can be set up. That nurse will be in charge of delegating necessary tasks, assessing damage and reporting findings to hospital administration and security. They should also develop a list of objectives.
“The patient’s safety is always our No. 1 objective,” Brannan said. “We have got to manage patient care in every situation.”
Brannan expressed the importance of taking diligent notes to precisely document the procedures taken while in the midst of an emergency. She said the nurse should then contact representatives of Pike County and the Mississippi Department of Health.
“Pike county is our first resource,” Brannan said, reminding those in attendance, “our objectives will continually change.”
Brannan said that the hospital nursing staff will play an important role in the preparedness test.
“The nursing service will carry the brunt of the weight at the start of an incident,” she said.
Brannan reminded hospital staff to bring their employee identification badges with them everywhere they go as access to certain areas may be restricted by first responders during an emergency.
By 8:30, most of the upper-level hospital management should be able to make it in, Brannan said. Then all departments involved will meet to debrief and discuss the failures and successes of the preparedness test.
“Everybody in this room has been through this sort of thing before, and you know how to handle it,” Brannan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.