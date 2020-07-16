A high-speed chase ended without an arrest on Tuesday morning.
Around 10 a.m. the driver of a maroon Chevrolet Camaro got into an argument with people at the BlueSky convenience store in Magnolia.
When a police offier intervened, the driver allegedly said someithing disrespectful, hopped in his car and sped north on Highway 51.
Magnolia police and Pike County sheriff’s deputies pursed the vehicle and attempted to place spike strips on the road at the five-point intersection of Presley Boulevard and Highway 51 in McComb, but were unable to intercept the driver.
The Camaro fled west on Presley Boulevard and then north on Bendat Street before zig-zagging throughout south McComb neighborhoods for about 15 minutes.
The driver then entered Delaware Avenue at James Street and fled west toward the interstate, with McComb police, Pike County sheriff’s deputies and state troopers in pursuit.
He turned south on Interstate 55 at Delaware Avenue and outpaced both McComb police officers and the deputies.
At the Magnolia exit on the interstate, the driver turned west onto state Highway 568 and drove through the Sherman community into Amite County.
In other news, police reported several burglaries in recent days.
Someone allegedly broke into a 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix around 2 p.m. Saturday at a home on Dyson Drive and took electronics.
Another auto burglary occurred at Cafe Dupre on Broadway Street on Saturday afternoon. The owner of the vehicle, which was not identified by police in their report, told officers that personal electronic equipment, video games and a cell phone were taken.
A 2008 Honda Ridgeline was broken into at a home on Broadway on July 8. The owner told police that the burglar stole a wallet. The theft was discovered around 7 a.m.
In another incident, three people fled in a dark-colored sedan on early Sunday morning after a wreck in Presley Boulevard. The trio was apparently leaving a social gathering around 1:30 a.m. when they blew through a stop sign and were smashed by an 18-wheeler.
The driver of the truck told police that the occupants of the sedan fled the scene after the wreck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.