McComb might see some headway getting its accounts in order and its audits completed if selectmen choose someone to reconcile its books when they meet Friday.
At Tuesday’s work session, City Administrator Dirkland Smith presented an engagement letter from Haddox Reid Eubank & Betts accounting firm, which the city engaged to conduct its audits, offering prices for reconciling city accounts.
The amounts ranged from $85 to almost $250 per hour, depending on the status and experience of the employee sent to perform the work. The letter also included other possible costs, such as postage and travel.
The low end of the price from Haddox Reid is almost three times the $30 per hour quote Smith worked out with Daphne Green, a certified public accountant who lives in Houston but graduated from South Pike.
Green would do the work remotely, which Haddox Reid accountant and auditor Tommy Lindley told Smith would be acceptable. A Haddox Reid employee could also do the work remotely.
Green’s hiring was put on hold last month after Selectmen Devante Johnson and Ronnie Brock questioned her experience working with municipal clients and what quality the city might get at the agreed rate.
“I think we need to move on this as soon as possible,” Selectman Shawn Williams said. “The longer we go without someone, it just makes it worse.”
Johnson asked about the city’s progress in interviewing for and hiring a new comptroller, whose job would include the regular reconciling of accounts.
Smith said the city has received quite a few applications, but he and City Clerk Nacole Garner had not yet set any interviews. The job posting doesn’t close until Wednesday.
In the meantime, Smith said he had been dealing with “other priorities.”
“What’s more of a priority than our finances?” Johnson asked.
“There were items on your list that were bigger for you,” Smith replied.
While there is not yet a comptroller in place or any interviews scheduled yet, Smith said of the search, “That train never stopped.”
Brock asked if Green could perform the job of comptroller, and Smith said Green, as a CPA, should have the expertise to do that. However, the city was only asking her to reconcile accounts.
Brock continued asking about Green’s expertise and whether she could be hired to be the comptroller. Smith said Green was not interested in moving back to Pike County.
“Can we use her if she’s still interested?” Brock asked.
Smith said he and Garner would speak with Green to gauge her continuing interest in the reconciling contract.
“I agree with Selectman Williams,” Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said. “We need to get somebody in here to do that job so Tommy Lindley can finish the (fiscal year) 2018 financial statement. We can’t finish the 2018 audit till we get the financial statement done. We don’t know how much money we started 2019 with until we get the 2018 audit. We can’t get the 2019 audit done until we get 2018 in order.”
He said he believes only about five months of bank accounts and statements need to be reconciled for 2018.
In another financial matter, Smith asked board members to ratify his proposal for cutting the budget to pay back $1.5 million the city borrowed from the utility department’s capital improvement fund to cover general fund bills.
Lindley told board members in November that, by his study of city accounts to that point, it appeared the city had less than $400,000 in reserve to cover the city’s bills until property and holiday sales taxes start to be remitted this month.
He said the city could either borrow from a bank and repay that money by March 31, or borrow from another city fund and repay the money by Sept. 30, the end of the fiscal year.
Smith proposed paying back the capital improvement fund with savings from decreased insurance premiums, a citywide hiring freeze and a clampdown on purchasing, which he said would free up a bit more than $1.1 million.
“I’m opposed to hiring freezes in the police department,” Johnson said.
Smith said as qualified applicants appear, they will be considered and brought to the board as appropriate.
Johnson asked whether the city had used any of the $1.5 million that was transferred to the general fund, and Smith said the city might have used about $200,000 so far.
The transfer was not completed until late December, and Lockley said during a meeting last month that the city may have inadvertently used restricted funds to pay general fund bills.
Resolving the matter of the restricted funds has not yet been discussed.
