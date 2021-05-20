Bucks & boards

The pandemic may be dying down, but COVID-19 is still making people sick — when they go to buy lumber or other building supplies.
Lingering effects on the economy mean prices are high and supplies are short, affecting everyone from housing contractors to the guy who needs to buy a few 2-by-4s.
“On average I’m saying it’s costing $30 a square foot more” to build a house, said Steve Melton of Wicker Building Supply.
An 8-foot stud that cost $3 before the pandemic now goes for $10.
“It’s astronomical,” Melton said.
Supplies are limited, too. Whereas Wicker used to offer four or five colors of roofing shingles, now it has just one.
Delivery times are delayed as well.
“Windows are taking six to eight weeks to get here when it used to take one week,” Melton said.
“They can’t keep up with the demand.”
According to The Associated Press, U.S. home construction fell 9.5% in April — 11.5% in the South alone — partly due to builders who delayed projects because of lumber prices and supply shortages.
“The price of lumber alone has added $35,872 to the price of an average single-family home, according to the National Association of Home Builders,” the AP reported.
n n n
When COVID hit in the spring of 2020, Melton hunkered down, just hoping to survive. He figured others would do the same, socking away their unemployment or government checks until the crisis passed.
Instead, “it’s like everybody got home and they had a lot of honey-do projects. It was wild. We were super busy,” he recalled.
Lumber prices started rising in March and April of 2020, nearly tripling as they hit an all-time high in October, he said.
November saw a down-tick in prices for about three weeks, then they took off again. Predictions early this year were that prices would continue to rise until June. That now seems overly optimistic.
“Sawmills are sold out till July, so that tells us prices are not going to go down,” Melton said.
Spec houses that were costing $95 to $100 per square foot rose to $125 to $135 over the past year, Melton said. Higher-end houses have gone from $150 to $180 or $190.
And it’s not just lumber that’s driving the increases.
“Anything that goes into a house is hard to get,” Melton said.
“The only thing that’s keeping us afloat is the (low) interest rates,” Melton said.
n n n
In some cases, customers are having to find alternatives to traditional building materials. Engineered wooden floor joists, for instance, are nearly nonexistent, forcing customers to use more old-fashioned — and costly — planks with metal strips in-between for reinforcement.
Treated decking is so high that composite plastic planks may be a better idea.
Items imported from other countries, such as studs made of high-quality European spruce, are hard to find and extremely expensive.
“It’s a perfect time to sell a house right now. It’s a horrible time to buy. It isn’t a time to buy or build anything,” Melton said.
“I’ve talked to some people that were getting ready to build a house, and they’re saying they’re going to back off and hold on a bit.”
Still, with interest rates low, there’s a lot of building going on, he said, especially upgrades and additions.
But many contractors who work on a cost-plus-percentage basis are no longer able to give customers a firm price.
“They are not able to say, ‘This house is going to cost you X-amount,’” Melton said.
Melton believes government stimulus checks prolonged the problem by giving people incentive not to go back to work. And fewer workers means less production.
Government COVID restrictions also cut back on productivity. And though restrictions have recently been relaxed, that hasn’t trickled down to the marketplace.
“I just don’t think we’ve seen the repercussions from the states opening up. Maybe by the fall,” Melton said.
In the meantime, “I’m only getting half the margin on a load (of lumber) that costs three times as much,” Melton said.
n n n
Michael Parker of Michael Parker Construction said the situation is affecting his customers “massively.”
A camp he’s building at Felders Campground is costing three times as much as it would have before the pandemic. A house he’s converting into a daycare can’t get the paint it needs. Sheetrock mud is hard to find. Circuit breakers are on back order. The cost of pipe has gone up tremendously.
“It’s not just lumber, it’s everything,” Parker said.
Even when supplies are in a warehouse ready to ship, “I’ve been told there’s not enough truckers out there moving things around to get it to the distribution centers,” Parker said.
“They’re also saying there’s nobody there making the materials they need.”
He bought the Warehouse plumbing supply store from his father Amos in Summit and is seeing the problem there as well.
“We buy from one of the biggest distributors in the nation, and when they’re out of breakers, it’s bad wrong,” Parker said.
“We don’t know when it’s going to end.”
His advice to people planning to build?
“I would think long and hard. If they are in a situation they can wait til the fall to see if prices can come down, I would,” Parker said. “If it’s something that has to get done, definitely get an estimate on it.”
At least the situation has not cut into his business too badly.
“I’ve been busy because I do a lot of remodel work and a lot of repairs. and I build additions and things like that,” Parker said. “I’ve been steadily busy, but as far as larger projects, in estimating them, I’m just not giving firm building prices. I’m leaving it up to the customers to decide if they want to do the project or not.”
n n n
Remodeling may be the way to go for now, as many of the hardest-hit items are used in new construction.
“It’s been tough getting some things — not everything,” said Summit remodeler Paul Smith. “Mostly framing lumber and plywood are the biggest things that are affected due to price.”
Like everyone involved in the building supply business, Smith is outraged by the whole situation.
“I just think it’s ridiculous. The farmer that’s growing these trees, he’s not making a dime more on his timber, yet they’re sticking the retail consumer on the end with these high, ridiculous prices,” Smith said.
“I feel for people that are trying to build a house these days,” he said, citing a 25-40% increase just in framing.
As far as when it will all end, “your guess is as good as mine,” Smith said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.