An argument over a mistake in the agenda and the anonymity of a donor led to an executive session that lasted an hour and a half with no action taken during Tuesday’s night McComb city board meeting.
One of the issues was an agenda item regarding the donation of a 2004 Nissan Altima that was mislabeled as coming from the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Agency instead of a private citizen.
Selectman Michael Cameron was confused about how the mistake came to be, noting that the agency wasn’t mentioned anywhere on the paperwork.
Police Chief Garland Ward said he notified the clerk to correct the error but that did not happen.
Cameron asked who prepared the agenda, and City Clerk Nacole Garner said one of her employees got the information about the car from purchasing clerk Emma Wheeler. The original note to the clerk was given to the board, and there was no mention of the narcotics agency.
Ward said the citizen who donated the car wanted to remain anonymous, but Lockley said she could not, as all items that enter the city inventory had to identify the donor.
The board eventually moved on with their meeting, but after the executive session, in which Wheeler, Ward and several other city employees were asked to speak, Selectman Devante Johnson made a motion to reconsider and table the car donation until Ward could settle the situation. The board voted 3-0 to reconsider the item, then voted 3-0 to table it.
Johnson, along with selectmen Ronnie Brock and Shawn Williams, voted to table the item. Cameron, along with selectman Ted Tullos and Donovan Hill, left the meeting during the executive session.
