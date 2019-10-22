“City of Hope,” a Smithsonian institution poster exhibition highlighting the 1968 Poor People’s Campaign, sponsored and organized by the McComb School District and the Pike School of Art, opened up at the Edgewood Mall Saturday afternoon.
The poster exhibition examines the grassroots movement that brought multitudes of Americans to the nation’s capital to demand social reform in the spring of 1968.
Protesters built a massive encampment known as Resurrection City that dominated most of the National Mall for 43 days between May and June.
The real magic behind this exhibition is the presentation of recently discovered photographs and other items collected that help provide context regarding the movement’s historical and social significance.
The collection was curated in partnership between the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service and the National Museum of African American History and Culture.
Pike School of Art director Calvin Phelps, who helped organize the exhibition, said the posters provide powerful and informative access to an important moment in our country’s ongoing discussion on civil rights.
The exhibition will be open for visitation each Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. until Nov. 9 on prominent display in the McComb School District’s space in the west end of the mall.
The exhibition will close with the screening of a film on the topic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.