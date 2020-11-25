Tylertown’s Christmas in the Park opens tonight with drive-thru tours of elaborate and festive lighting displays at Holmes Water park.
The event, which began in 1998, has become a popular Mississippi holiday attraction.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the walking tour that’s usually held on Thanksgiving eve has been converted to a drive-thru.
The display is open 6-8:30 p.m. through New Year’s Eve.
A drive through the park typically takes 20-30 minutes.
Use the Highway 198 entrance at the Magee’s Creek Bridge. Admission is $5 per passenger vehicle, $10 for commercial vans and $20 for buses.
Displays include Noah’s Ark, the 12 Days of Christmas, a manger scene, ice skaters, carolers, the Iwo Jima memorial, Christmas trains, a gingerbread house and Santa’s elves.
The Christmas in the Park committee of volunteers, an arm of the Walthall Chamber of Commerce, oversees the annual event.
