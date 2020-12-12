With ICU beds in short supply and hospitalizations surging amid record rates of COVID-19 infections, state health officials are canceling elective surgeries that require hospital stays beginning next week in order to free up resources.
Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs tweeted Friday that all elective surgeries would be delayed starting Tuesday. Dobbs said nearly 10% of COVID-19 cases result in hospitalizations.
Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Richardson said the rising cases have translated to more hospitalizations, noting that the hospital’s intensive care is at full capacity — as it has been since the beginning of the week. He said 17 COVID-19 patients are extremely sick and three of them were on ventilators Friday morning.
“The situation throughout the state is as critical as it has ever been. We have had eight COVID deaths at our hospital over the past 15 days,” he said. “This virus is currently spreading throughout our community at an alarming rate.
“We ask that everyone continue to wear masks, avoid social gatherings and continue to keep our nurses, doctors, hospital staff and our patients in your daily prayers.”
The Mississippi State Medical Association published an open letter “from the Physicians of Mississippi,” signed by its president Dr. W. Mark Horne, board chair Dr. Jennifer Bryan and executive director Dr. Claude D. Brunson, who appealed for the public’s help to control the spread of the virus.
“Hospitals are full and soon to enter a next phase of a crisis system of care,” they wrote. “Physicians, nurses and other first responders are mentally and physically overwhelmed and exhausted. The toll of the pandemic has become personal, not only to our citizens but also to our physicians, as we are losing Mississippians each day, at an insurmountable rate — many of these losses are physicians and healthcare workers.
“We appeal to you, not just as healthcare professionals, but as your partners in health, and as your neighbors, friends, and family. ... Healthcare professionals look forward to reaching some form of normalcy in our lives just as all Mississippians do, but at this time, we are operating at the speed of science awaiting the arrival of a vaccine.”
Infection rates continued to climb statewide and in surrounding counties as previous single-day records and weekly averages are outpacing July’s peak.
Pike County saw a large spike in cases this past week, with Thursday marking the highest single-day number of cases for the county at 43. This week's average daily infections almost doubled from the previous week, from 13 to 20. This breaks the previous record of 17.6 average daily cases set in July.
Amite County was the only other area county to rise in average daily cases this week from last week’s average of 12.4 — a previous record — to 15.1. Amite County smashed its previous record single-day cases on Friday, with 35 cases reported. The previous record was 25 on Dec. 4.
Lincoln County, which has been outpacing Pike County since August, saw a slight decline in cases this week, with the average daily case count at 19, down from the week of Nov. 14 to 20, when the county had 26 and down slightly from last week’s 21 average.
Lincoln, along with Amite, Franklin and Lawrence counties, were placed on Gov. Tate Reeves’ mask mandate over the past two weeks. Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson counties are not under the governor’s mandate, and all saw sharp rises in cases this week. McComb, Summit and Magnolia still have mask mandates.
The state isn’t faring much better, with infection rates continuing to rise. The state had an average of 1,967 daily cases this week, up from last week’s 1,876, the previous new peak. The state also broke its previous record this week for a new peak of 2,746.
The state added 2,327 cases Friday for a total of 175,282 since the beginning of the pandemic with 41 deaths reported. Pike County rose by 30 cases to 1,850 cases and had one death for a total of 62.
Amite County rose significantly by 35 cases to 724, Franklin County went up by 10 cases to 436, Lawrence County reported six cases to 810, Lincoln County added 107 cases to 2,162, Walthall County rose by six cases to 856 and Wilkinson County added seven cases for a total of 474.
