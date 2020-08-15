Crowd sizes at school sporting events and other functions in Mississippi will be limited to two people per player, cheerleader, band member or any other student participating in an extracurricular activity, according to an executive order Gov. Tate Reeves issued Friday.
Along with the new executive order, Reeves extended the statewide mask mandate for two more weeks.
And State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Pike County was on the list of 38 counties with COVID-19 cases confirmed in schools. However, the state Health Department’s website did not identify which schools in particular had the cases on Friday afternoon. That information was expected to be available on Monday and updated on a weekly basis.
“Sports and these other activities are instrumental in the lives of our young Mississippians. They teach discipline and responsibility in a way that can’t be replicated,” Reeves said. “That said, we are living through a pandemic.
“One of my greatest concerns heading into this school season has been sports and those other events which cause the community to come out in crowds. Twenty-two players on a field is not going to overwhelm a local hospital. Two thousand people in a small school’s bleachers might.”
The order lasts until Aug. 31, but Reeves said he expects to extend it, noting that the only way to loosen the restrictions is to continue to follow the mask and social distancing mandates to drive infection numbers down further.
“It is still likely that it is going to be extended into the regular season. It is more likely than not that this will be extended,” he said.
The order limits the crowd to two individuals per participant in the activity. Reeves noted it could be any two people the participant wants and is not limited to parents or family members. He added that school districts would be responsible for enforcement, and he felt mandating a number of people per participant was easier than setting a different attendance limit.
“If you think sports is important, then help us do this right,” he said. “Help us make sure this executive order is enforced, because as long as we continue to see numbers fall, we will allow sports to continue, and we are going to look into increasing crowd sizes.”
Reeves also noted that the mandate includes students, but excludes coaches, media and other officials needed for the game. When asked how schools need to approach attendees entering the bleachers, Reeves said it was up to the school districts.
“There is going to have to be a very proactive approach,” he said, noting that it needs to be smooth to allow for social distancing. “It would defeat the purpose if there are people crowded in line waiting to enter.”
Reeves said he plans to make an announcement on college sports soon, but noted as of Friday it is governed by the 25% capacity mandate he put into effect as pat of his Safer Return order that other outdoor events must follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.