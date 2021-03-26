Severe weather moving through the state Wednesday led to the death of a Wilkinson County woman after a tree fell on her house, according to emergency management officials said.
Ester Jarrell, 62, of Centerville died while being transported to a hospital, Wilkinson County Emergency Management Director Mattie Powell said.
Powell said a large pine tree fell on Jarrell’s mobile home on Chester Road on Wednesday afternoon, cutting the dwelling in half and pinning her legs beneath it.
“There was such a heavy rain and wind that the tree uprooted from the ground and fell through the middle of her mobile home,” Powell said.
She noted that responders told her Jarrell had been responsive during the rescue effort, but fell unconscious during the drive to the local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Mississippi was on high alert Thursday for severe weather, with most of the threats lying to the north of Southwest Mississippi.
Pike County Civil Defense officials said no damage had been reported as of Thursday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.