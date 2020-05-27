Gov. Tate Reeves announced Tuesday that the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency will supply all 82 counties and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians with N95 masks to help reduce community spread of the virus.
Pike County Civil Defense Director Richard Coghlan said thousands of the masks have arrived and he would give them to county supervisors to distribute within their districts.
Meanwhile, officials at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center appealed Tuesday for residents to make masks for hospital workers.
Walthall County received a shipment of masks to be distributed among county residents, in addition to several hard-hit counties in central Mississippi — a program Reeves said needs to be expanded to the rest of the state.
MEMA Director Greg Michel said the department has distrubuted more than 2.25 million masks through the community mask program, about 500,000 of which were manufactured in Mississippi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.