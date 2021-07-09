A Kentwood, La., man didn’t have a license plate or driver’s license when he was pulled over, but he did have a backpack containing meth and a pistol in his waistband, according to Washington Parish, La., authorities.
John Grady Davidson, 31, was arrested Tuesday by the sheriff’s office’s drug task force.
Chief Deputy Mike Haley said detectives were working in the Stony Point community west of Franklinton when they saw a motorcycle with no license plate and made a stop.
Haley said Davidson did not have a driver’s license. Detectives noticed he had a pistol tucked in the waistband of his pants.
Davidson gave detectives permission to search his backpack and allegedly found meth and drug paraphernalia, Haley said.
He was booked into the parish jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with a weapon present.
