Country doc: Cupit earns med school scholarship

Mississippi College professors did an extraordinary job preparing her for the rigors of medical school, according to Taylor Cupit.
A 2020 MC biomedical science graduate, Taylor is now enrolled at the University of Mississippi Medical School in Jackson.
Receiving a $120,000 scholarship over four years, Cupit is on her way to becoming a physician in rural Mississippi.
“I feel that becoming a physician in a rural area will allow me to be an active member of the community,” Cupit said. “It will allow me to make a difference.”
A graduate of North Pike High, Cupit is among four recent MC graduates getting medical scholarships. The Mississippi Legislature funded the Mississippi Rural Physician’s Scholarship Program in 2007.
The initiative helps attract more physicians and dentists to serve in rural Mississippi communities.
Other MC grads receiving the scholarships include Katelyn Brock of Vicksburg, Allie Boyd of Raleigh and Ali Pike of Philadelphia.
Mississippi Rural Physicians Scholarship Program awards to 61 medical students totaled $1.83 million this fall.
Three privately funded scholarships were awarded this year from the Madison Charitable Foundation, the Selby and Richard McRae Foundation and the Medical Assurance Co. of Mississippi.
Other benefits from the scholarships include personalized mentoring from practicing rural physicians and academic support.
Scholars in the program must provide four years of service in a clinic-based practice in a Mississippi community of 15,000 or fewer people upon graduation. The program is based at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.