A powerful storm system swept through Pike County overnight, dropping trees on houses and across roads and leaving much of the area without power.
The National Weather Service in New Orleans warned of a storm with a confirmed tornado tracking towards McComb around 3 a.m. as weather sirens wailed.
The track of the storm appeared to have hit most of the same parts of town as a tornado that struck last May, including the Indian Reservation and Edgewood neighborhoods and Veterans Boulevard in front of Edgewood Mall.
Pike County Civil Defense Director Richard Coghlan said the storm dropped trees on numerous homes, trapping residents inside in some instances.
Gas leaks were reported in some neighborhoods.
No injuries or fatalities were immediately reported.
Power was knocked out to most of McComb and Summit, but parts of east McComb still had electricity.
There were no immediate estimates of a power restoration.
“It’s mostly a lot of trees down, power lines down and a lot of trees on homes,” Pike County Assistant Civil Defense Director Tina Reed said.
She said parts of Summit and the Sunny Hill and Friendship communities were hard hit.
Residents emerged from their houses stunned by the damage, with some chainsawing their way out of the driveways as day broke.
Crews from McComb Public Works and the Mississippi Department of Transportation were out early clearing trees from streets.
Magnolia Electric Power manager of member services and community engagement Lucy Shell said damage assessments to the cooperative’s grid were just beginning Thursday morning.
Shell said the cooperative’s grid had multiple power poles down and 3,295 members were without power on Thursday morning.
Magnolia-Pisgah and Enterprise Roads had numerous outages and many trees down. She said a tree fell on a power line at the Pisgah substation, which led to many outages. She said outages were scattered from Liberty to Sartinville, roughly the track of the storm.
Shawnee Drive resident Gail Spinnato said she didn’t have any damage to her house but her neighbor June Rodrigue did.
“The last time that tornado came through she had nothing on the house, This time there’s two big limbs,” Spinnato said. “She was in her bed. She was just laying there and had gotten up and gone into the hallway.”
She said a tree crashed through Rodrigue’s roof and wedged itself against her nightstand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.