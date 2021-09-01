Area cleans up after Ida

Despite fears of Hurricane Ida causing significant impact on Southwest Mississippi, officials said the damage was kept to a minimum with no significant injuries reported by Tuesday morning.
Pike County Civil Defense Director Richard Coghlan said much of the clean-up was completed by Tuesday, and the biggest issue facing the area now is restoring power after the storm. He said he hopes the calm and sunny weather will be conducive to utility workers.
Coghlan said no additional damage was reported Tuesday, and since the rain has stopped, no flooding either.
McComb Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said city employees have worked to clean every street possible, but there were still some streets blocked due to trees falling on power lines.
“We can’t clean out until Entergy kills the power lines,” he said. “The only thing we are required to do is to cut them and push them aside.”
Lockley said the city survived Ida much better than the previous storms he’s seen in his tenure as mayor.
“I surveyed the damage, and compared to the two other storms we’ve had, it is not as bad,” he said, referring to tornadoes that hit in May 2019 and April 2020.
Lockley said Gov. Tate Reeves did request a state of emergency, which is the beginning of the process of having federal help in storm recovery and reimbursement, but he noted the light damage Pike County received most likely means it would not be seeing any federal reimbursements on clean-up costs.
He said most of the damage in the city was on private property, which makes the city’s clean-up more difficult as the city’s hands are tied on disposing of debris that was piled up by hired tree-cutters.
“I don’t see this clean-up being as costly, but again we have to meet our threshold for reimbursement,” he said. “The majority of the damage is on private property. There are families with damage and that’s not something they can just shake off.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.