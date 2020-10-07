Southwest Mississippi’s luck with 2020’s busy hurricane season may run out with Delta as the monster Category 4 hurricane is expected to lash the area this weekend, and forecasters say there’s little chance its course will change.
Delta’s powerful winds are especially concerning, and Southwest Mississippi may be in store for — at a minimum — hours of sustained tropical storm-force winds and 3 to 5 inches of rain as the storm moves over Friday and Saturday, forecasters said.
Delta was expected to batter the Yucatan Peninsula with wind, rain and life-threatening storm surge Tuesday before emerging into the Gulf of Mexico as a slightly weaker storm today.
From there, forecasters say it will strengthen back into a Category 4 hurricane, weaken slightly and make landfall Friday along the Louisiana coast as a Category 2 or 3 hurricane.
The hope of Delta weakening before it hits the U.S. hinges on its path over cooler gulf waters, which generally cause hurricanes to lose power. It’s also expected to encounter a weakening wind shear as it moves north.
Most of the forecast models were consistently predicting the same track, with Delta making landfall in southern Louisiana and moving just west of Baton Rouge and continuing northwest along the Mississippi River on Friday and Saturday.
This would put Southwest Mississippi along the eastern edge of the eyewall — the most intense part of the storm.
At 4 p.m. Tuesday, Delta was located about 215 miles southeast of Cozumel and moving west-northwest at 17 mph with maximum sustained winds of 145 mph. It was expected to gain strength before hitting Mexico.
Delta was already disrupting plans, including the rescheduling of some high school football games to Thursday. Organizers of Saturday’s Summit Fall Festival said they’d make a decision about the event tonight.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declared states of emergency Tuesday ahead of Delta’s landfall. There was no word late Tuesday afternoon whether Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves would do the same.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency focused its resources on the Gulf Coast, which would be more vulnerable to storm surge. MEMA officials said they sent 160,000 sandbags to Harrison, Hancock and Jackson counties ahead of the storm and placed nine storm shelters in mostly coastal counties on standby.
