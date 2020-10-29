The McComb city board refused to pay the Civil Service Commission’s lawyer for his services related to the recent hearing over the termination of former Police Chief Damian Gatlin until a ruling is issued in the city board’s appeal of the hearing.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley asked to amend Tuesday’s agenda to include two payments to attorney Ashley Atkinson for representing the commission and providing a transcript of the hearing.
Selectman Devante Johnson noted that the Civil Service Commission must receive permission from the city board to allow its attorney to attend its meetings, and he asked if the commission had done so.
“No, they did not,” Lockley said. “When I was (city administrator), they had to request that Ashley attend, and that request did not come to City Hall. ... If that is still the procedure, they did not follow procedure.”
The board recently appealed the commission's decision to reinstate Gatlin as chief, reversing his termination by the city board.
“I’m going to say this because my stance on this has remained the same. I consider that entire procedure improper and illegal,” Johnson said. “That is still my stance, so any bill from them, I would highly recommend this board to ignore it.
“I have no problem with Mr. Atkinson representing the Civil Service Commission, and it is not about that. But it is about if it is a proper venue and a proper meeting. ... But the entire process was not done right.”
Board attorney Angela Cockerham told the selectmen that she would speak with Atkinson about the decision if it comes up during their appeal process.
Selectman Shawn Williams told the board he was not at the hearing and asked if it was a “real hearing or not.”
Johnson described the procedure as a “kangaroo court.”
The board also argued that there was no court reporter, and the commission should have requested one before the hearing. Instead, commissioner Terrance Turner recorded the hearing on his phone, and transcripts were made from the recording.
“There was no transcriber there. There was no court reporter there. I even raised that during the hearing. There was no transcriber there in order to create a transcript,” Cockerham said, adding that she has spoken to Atkinson about this and other “deficiencies” in the transcript.
Selectman Ronnie Brock made a motion to table the first bill from Atkinson until the appeal is heard, and Johnson made a motion for the second bill for the same reason.
The board voted to table both matters until their appeal has been processed in a 3-2 vote with Brock, Williams and Johnson in favor of tabling and selectmen Michael Cameron and Ted Tullos against it. Selectman Donovan Hill was absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.