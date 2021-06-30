A Tylertown man is in jail on a $1 million bond after agents seized drugs, paraphernalia and an apparently stolen gun at his residence, according to a news release from Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell.
Taroski Lewis, 31, 1531 Maple St., was charged with trafficking oxycodone, trafficking cocaine, felonious possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and possession of hydrocodone, both with intent to distribute.
On June 23, agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, with assistance from the Mississippi Department of Corrections, Tylertown Police Department and Walthall County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at Lewis’ residence.
Agents allegedly seized approximately 1,884 dosage units of oxycodone, 75 grams of cocaine, 260 grams of marijuana, seven dosage units of hydrocodone, digital scales, multiple plastic bags and a stolen firearm.
Lewis was being held in the Walthall County Jail and has a hold placed by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
