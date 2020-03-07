After a game-changing Super Tuesday, Mississippians are gearing up for the primaries next week.
Voters will go to the polls to decide Democratic and Republican nominations for president, the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and voters must show photo identification.
Voters must choose to vote on either the Democratic or Republican ballots.
While 10 Democrats will be listed on the ballot in the race for president, Super Tuesday culled the runners, making the contest mostly between former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the race last Sunday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar quit Monday, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg quit after a poor Super Tuesday showing, as did Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who suspended her campaign on Thursday.
Buttigieg, Bloomberg, Klobuchar and Deval Patrick, whose name also will be on the ballot despite quitting his presidential campaign, have all endorsed Biden.
Biden leads the race with 627 delegates, while Sanders has 551. U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, the only other candidate in the race, has just two delegates. It takes 1,990 to win the nomination.
Biden, who was vice president to President Barak Obama from 2008 to 2016, will visit New Hope Church in Jackson on Sunday. Sanders had planned to come to Jackson on Friday but canceled and moved his efforts to Michigan.
Sanders previously gained a lot of momentum in early primary contests, but Biden surged during Super Tuesday, locking down every Southern state that voted. Gabbard’s two delegates both came from American Samoa.
On the Republican side, President Donald J. Trump is the odds-on favorite with 833 delegates, leaving his opponents, former Massachusetts governor and libertarian running mate Bill Weld with one delegate and Mexican-American businessman Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente with none.
Tuesday’s primaries will also include the prelude to a U.S. Senate race that is likely to end up as a repeat of the 2018 contest between Democrat Mike Espy and Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith.
Espy faces Tobey Bernard Bartee, a former military intelligence officer, and Jensen Bohren, 36, of Benton.
Espy, 66, served as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture for former President Bill Clinton and was a former congressman in Mississippi’s 2nd District for six years before that.
All three ran for the nomination in 2018.
Hyde-Smith, 60, of Brookhaven, the Republican incumbent, is unopposed for the Republican nomination.
She was a former state senator and Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce before former Gov. Phil Bryant appointed her to the Senate seat after former Sen. Thad Cochran, now deceased, resigned.
Also on local ballots are primary contests for Mississippi’s U.S. House of Representatives 3rd Congressional District.
First-term Republican incumbent Michael Guest faces challenger James Tulp.
Dorothy “Dot’” Benford and Katelyn Lee are running for the Democratic nomination.
Guest, 50, of Brandon, is a former District Attorney in Madison and Rankin counties — the population hubs of the district — and was elected in 2018 when his predecessor Gregg Harper decided not to run for re-election.
Tulp, 28, originally from Ridgewood, N.J., moved to Mississippi in 2015. He is a conservative talk radio host who lives in Madison. Tulp attended graduate school at Mississippi College, where he taught lessons on the Constitution and American government.
Benford, 77, is from Jackson and ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 1988, 1990, 1992, 2006 and 2008, Hinds County tax assessor in 2003, Jackson mayor in 2009, transportation commissioner in 2011 and Jackson City Council in 2017.
Lee, 26, is from Meridian and holds a bachelor's in psychology from the University of Mississippi. This is her first time running for office.
