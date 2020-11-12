Proud sisterhood

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has made history as the first woman, first African American and first Indian American to win election to the second-highest office in the land.
The significance was not lost on members of Harris’ sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, America’s first historically Black sorority.
Members of the Phi Mu Omega chapter gathered in Summit on Wednesday, donning their pink-and-green AKA gear and showing up with portraits of the vice president-elect, who is now the AKA’s most famous sister.
“It’s an overwhelming experience and an indescribable feeling,” chapter president PaQuita McCray said. “This election and win speak volumes to the unification of this country, to the collective of women White and Black, and in particular it speaks volumes to women of color.”
For Betty Wilson-McSwain, reporter and connections chair for the chapter, seeing a fellow member make such strides reinforces her pride in AKA.
“I chose membership of this particular sorority because it was the first of its kind,” Wilson-McSwain said. “I am very proud of this moment. I am honored to be associated with women of this caliber and influence.”
She hopes to see Harris advocate for social justice reforms through the White House.
State Sen. Tammy Witherspoon, D-Magnolia, another AKA member, is glad to see representation for historically Black colleges and universities. Harris is an alum of Howard University, where she joined AKA.
Witherspoon wore a pin made of pink and green letters spelling “History Makers” around an AKA crest.
It was a new accessory given to sorority members this month, but Witherspoon is no stranger to breaking barriers. She was one of the first Black women elected to the McComb city board and the first Black woman to represent her state Senate district.
With the sorority’s motto “By Culture, By Merit,” nearly a tailor-made tribute to Harris’ accomplishment, her fellow AKAs said Harris will serve as a powerful role model for Black women and women in general.
“It just speaks volumes having women at the table to address issues that affect us as women, especially for young Black girls growing up, they can all see what we achieve” Witherspoon said. “This will really exemplify what the melting pot means in America.”
Her sorority sisters agreed with her feeling that the U.S. is moving toward welcoming more diverse voices to the table.
“It’s showing that the country is ready to embrace change and renewal,” McCray said.
“And inclusiveness,” Wilson-McSwain added.
“This win was a monumental win. It will open up so many possibilities,” she said.
“As President-elect Joe Biden said, we can now spread the faith.”
