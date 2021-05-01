Votes regarding seemingly innocuous things — the approval of the minutes, a railroad easement and the $11,000 payment to a CPA to reconcile the city’s overdue books — led to flared tempers on the McComb city board Tuesday night.
McComb city board voted unanimously to approve an easement agreement with Canadian National to preform upgrades to the train depot, but not without some tension between members.
Selectman Ronnie Brock said he didn’t feel comfortable voting on the item until he had read the contract and asked the board to skip the item. His motion died due to lack of a second.
Brock asked attorney Matthew Harrell, who was filling in for board attorney Angela Cockerham, what issues she had with the contract. Harrell said her main concern dealt with potential liability and the jurisdiction of litigation that might arise.
“My understanding is that was the only sticking point,” Harrell said.
Brock asked if the board could get Cockerham on the phone, and Selectman Donovan Hill made a motion to go into recess until Brock could speak with her.
Selectman Michael Cameron said he believed stopping the meeting just so a selectman can take a phone call sets a bad precedent.
Hill shot back, “You do not have to get up in arms.”
Selectman Devante Johnson also took a shot at Cameron.
“We stayed here three hours one night because he couldn’t add up budget amendments,” Johnson said.
Cameron tried to interrupt, but Johnson shot him down.
Johnson brought up Cameron’s lack of attendance to work sessions, and Cameron pointed to Hill’s chronic absenteeism. Hill admitted to his absence, noting he that he contacts selectmen who attended to get information while Cameron does not.
The board voted 4-2 to go into recess. Hill, Johnson, Brock and Selectman Shawn Williams voted in favor of the action. Cameron and Selectman Ted Tullos opposed.
During the recess the board got heated again, with members of the audience lambasting Cameron.
Tempers also flared when Johnson noted he had issues with the minutes of the last board meeting. The board voted on the consent docket without minutes to give Johnson time to work the problem out with the interim city clerk.
The issue came to a head when the board was set to vote on paying M3A architects for work on the MLK gym project.
Johnson said the item, which they already voted on previously, should not be on the agenda and should be skipped as it was part of his objection to the minutes, adding the minutes do not “accurately reflect” his vote.
Johnson made a motion to skip that but it died due to a lack of a second.
The board also had issue paying accounting firm Bruno & Tervalon for work they did on the 2019 financial statement. Johnson said the firm does not know the city’s systems and did no work, so they should not get paid.
“When we did the first payment on this, I had some concerns with the work that they were performing, and here we are on the second bill and I don’t see any work that was done to justify an $11,748 bill,” he said. “I am just trying to justify the bill.”
The firm gave a report dated April 23, and the board asked who had spoken to it before the report was made. The board went through the possible employees who made contact with the firm and all, including the mayor said they had not spoken with them.
Johnson asked why the city was still engaged with the firm, and Lockley said it was because they would be the company to complete the financial statements after the city finished its bank reconcilations.
The board unanimously voted to skip the payment to the firm.
