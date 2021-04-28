McComb police are investigating two vehicle burglaries from the past two weeks.
A 2012 Dodge Ram was broken into on the 600 block of C.C. Bryant Drive on Sunday, said Detective Delre Smith.
The truck had been plundered through, and miscellaneous items were taken including cologne, but nothing significantly expensive, he said.
A 2011 Chevy Suburban belonging to an employee at Vine’s 2.0 restaurant was burglarized while the vehicle’s owner was at work on April 15, said Chief Detective Victoria Carter.
The vehicle was left unlocked, and a black .38 Ruger pistol was taken, she said.
