Residents who live nearby and downstream from a site where the owners of an RV park want to discharge treated sewage into the Bogue Chitto River expressed their opposition to the plan during a virtual public hearing Tuesday evening.
The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality heard an hour’s worth of comments from a dozen people regarding Paradise Ranch’s plans to build a wastewater treatment plant that will send treated wastewater into the ranch’s lake and then into a ditch that flows into the Bogue Chitto south of Walker’s Bridge.
Sean Vidrine bought the 220-acre resort at 660 Highway 48 W., Tylertown, in 2019 and applied for a permit for the plant last year.
The comments from Tuesday’s hearing will be forwarded to the MDEQ’s permitting board, which will deliver a decision later.
Jerry Moore, who lives downstream on land his family settled in the 1800s, created the True Friends of the Bogue Chitto River Facebook page and is a staunch opponent of the ranch’s plans.
“While I’m in favor of economic development in Walthall County, I am opposed to the contamination of the Bogue Chitto River for personal gain,” he said. “I don’t dump my sewage into the river and Paradise Ranch shouldn’t be allowed to dump its sewage into the Bogue Chitto River, whether it’s treated or not.”
Moore was one of many who expressed concerns about the potential effects on wildlife and the possibility of floodwaters overtaking the plant and washing untreated sewage into the river.
“The river is subject to frequent flooding and this year alone it has jumped its banks several times,” he said.
Another commenter said she had been kayaking between Tylertown and Franklinton, La., for more than a decade and had noticed changes on the river, including more algae blooms.
“I don’t want anymore pollutants, visible or invisible, to be added to this river,” she said, offering her own land in Louisiana as a longterm collection site for water samples to monitor the effects of pollution.
Andrew Whitehurst, the water program director of Healthy Gulf, said the elevation of the proposed plant causes the potential for problems during high water. He said a 2008 study by the Federal Emergency Management Agency places 100-year flood levels above the plant. “A 100-year flood could certainly reach it, but other floods could as well,” he said.
Flooding could also inundate sewer lines for low-lying RV pads, causing sewage to back up and flow into the river.
Whitehurst said he reviewed 24 discharge permits that affect Lincoln, Pike and Walthall counties along the river and “just the larger ones” account for 400 million gallons per day.
If approved, the plant would use two stages of treatment, an activated sludge pond and chlorination. Whitehurst suggested a “tertiary,” or third, stage be added.
“Overall, it’s a question of not can it be built, but should it be built here and should this discharge happen right in the middle of such a well used and well regarded section of the river?” he said.
Dr. Barry Kohl, a Tulane University geology professor and active member of the New Orleans chapter of the Sierra Club, said he’s been using the Bogue Chitto River as an outdoorsman for more than 50 years.
He noted that pollution made the Tangipahoa River in Louisiana off limits to many of the activities people can enjoy on the Bogue Chitto, and he doesn’t want to see it meet a similar fate.
He echoed concerns about flooding and noted that the plant is expected to be built at an elevation of 235 feet, which is 27 feet below the 100-flood level.
“Every three years it goes well above 250 feet and that will inundate a significant portion of the land,” Kohl said, adding that the risk of flooding is “completely ignored” in Paradise Ranch’s permit application.
He also raised concerns about the discharge taking place near a gas pipeline corridor.
“My experience with pipeline companies is that they will not allow any crossing of the corridor, especially above it,” Kohl said. “Gas lines are blowing up all over the United States … so it’s a major safety hazard.”
Kohl also said the handling of liquid chlorine used to treat wastewater is “highly hazardous.”
“You wouldn’t want to kill some of the RV campers with the chlorine gas moving down the slope in the middle of the night when people are sleeping,” he said.
Jessica King, who owns property next to Paradise Ranch, said her family developed the resort and sold it to owner Vidrine, who did not comment Tuesday. She labeled him as an out-of-towner who’s unfamiliar with the history of local flooding, and said one of his investors is facing federal fraud charges.
She said campgrounds have been popping up along the river, adding to its use and pollution.
“While I respect it’s important to have tourist dollars in the county … we’re not going to do so at the cost of our river,” she said.
David King owns the land where the ditch that would empty the treated wastewater into the river flows.
“They want to pump sewage ... across my property?” David King said. “If they have other alternatives, they need to try it.”
His attorney, Jason Tate, laid out several concerns, including the need for erosion control that will come with the plant’s construction, potential flooding and sewer line backups, questions about who would operate the plant and be responsible for making sure the water is adequately treated, where water samples would be collected and what Paradise Ranch would do about odor control.
Laura King, another landowner, questioned the impact on her land.
“We have enormous concerns about this occurring right across the street and dumping into our property that we bought as an inheritance for our children,” she said.
Harvey Stern, who lives downstream in Louisiana, noted that what happens in Walthall County could affect landowners in his state and the Bogue Chitto State Park in Franklinton, La.
“If you are tubing, you are in the water,” he said. “I would say at least half of the users of that river are tubers, especially on hot summer days.”
He said the plans for the plant fall short of what’s needed.
“If it is to be located at all, must be located out of the floodplain. It must at minimum be a tertiary plant,” he said.
Ryan Speights, another land owner represented by Tate, worried floodwater washing untreated sewage onto his property and the smell the plant would bring.
“What is that going to do to our land that we bought seven years ago that is our paradise?” he said.
Speights questioned why the resort wouldn’t just use septic tanks.
“They’re wanting to spend a million on this wastewater facility where they could probably just take half of that money and put in septic tanks,” he said.
Laura King said she worried about the plant’s affect on property values.
“Property south of Walkers Bridge is going to go down and this is going to also affect taxes,” she said. “We bought our property for a certain amount of money and don’t want that devalued because we have a sewer line running through our property.”
