Drugs, cash seized

County and state officers arrested four people and seized a mass of drugs and guns in two raids Tuesday, according to Pike County Sheriff James Brumfield.
Arrested were David L. Roberts, 31, and Mallory Touchstone Laird, 32, both of 105 Deelani Court, McComb; and Cedric Jackson, 23, and Denarius Conerly, 30, both of 1007 Norwood Road, McComb.
Roberts was charged with three counts possession of controlled substances enhanced by possession of a firearm, and two counts possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He and Laird were both wanted on Mississippi Department of Corrections warrants as well.
Seized from the Deelani Court address were heroin, crystal meth, a .380 Glock and a .40-caliber Beretta.
At the Norwood residence, Conerly was charged with trafficking in marijuana enhanced by possession of a firearm and two counts possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Jackson was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Seized from the Norwood address were $10,383 in cash, four to five pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of over $20,000, a 9mm Glock and .40-caliber Kel Tec, lawmen said.
Bonds had not been set Tuesday.
Officers with the sheriff’s office and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics made the arrests at both residences while executing search warrants looking for stolen property.
“The Investigations Division of the Pike County Sheriff’s Office is aggressively seeking those involved in the theft of personal property and firearms as well as those trading illegal firearms for illegal drugs and narcotics,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement.
When officers went to a Norwood Road address, located off Highway 98 east of McComb, they smelled the pungent scent of high-quality marijuana buds from a neighboring house. That provided probable cause for a search warrant, leading to the two arrests there, said chief deputy Brad Bellipanni.
At Deelani Court in west McComb, officers likewise found the drugs while looking for stolen property.
“Little arrests lead to the bigger arrests, and we are trying to get the people’s equipment and stolen items back to them,” said Bellipanni.
