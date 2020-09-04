South Pike can let more people into the stands at athletic contests, but they’ll still be expected to follow COVID-19 precautions while in attendance.
Athletic Director Hilton Harrell told school board members Thursday that Gov. Tate Reeves had changed his order on athletic attendance from two spectators per participating athlete, band member or cheerleader, to 25% capacity of the stadium or gymnasium where the games are played.
That translates to about 750 spectators at South Pike’s football stadium, which holds 3,000.
We will have a security officer to ensure social distancing,” Harrell said. “Everybody will be seated ... No mask, no entry. If they take their masks off, we’ll stop the game.
“We’ve got the bleachers and the lines to the restrooms and the concession stands lined off where people will be properly separated.”
While those measures are in place, they are subject to change.
The Mississippi High School Athletic Association “is listening to the advice of the CDC and Department of Health,” Harrell said. “The guidelines change weekly.”
He said he appreciated the school board for recognizing the importance of sports to the student body.
“They learn commitment and dedication on the playing field,” Harrell said. “The athletes know if they don’t do their work, they don’t play.”
People who aren’t able to get into the stadium will still have an opportunity to see South Pike games later in the year from the comfort of their homes.
District trustees approved a contract the National Federation of State High School Associations, or NFHS, for the installation of cameras that can broadcast the games online and record games and practices for review and to create clips for athletes to send to various colleges.
The equipment will be provided at no cost, and the contract is for $2,500. Harrell said 7.5% of the revenue raised by selling advertising on the broadcast stream will be remitted to South Pike.
“When will these cameras be installed?” board member Eva Andrews asked.
“As soon as we pay them,” Harrell replied.
