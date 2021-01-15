One of two Amite County men on Mississippi’s most wanted list has been captured, as have four other suspects on the list.
The Clinton Police Department arrested former Amite County High School teacher Kevin D. Cope Jr., who was wanted to two counts of fondling children, on Sunday.
Cope, 42, had been wanted on a warrant issued in Amite County in January 2020.
He was hired as a teacher at Amite County High School in August 2019 and was accused of touching and fondling a student at the school.
Gary Mitchell, 57, of Gloster, is still wanted for an outstanding warrant issued in July 2019 for allegedly molesting three girls under the age of 16 at his home.
“The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is proud to announce the establishment of the Mississippi’s Most Wanted List,” MBI director Lt. Col. Lee Morrison said. “The immediate success of the program is truly a collaborative effort between the citizens of this state and law enforcement.
In the other arrests, Allan D. Henderson was apprehended in Jackson after being sought by the Mississippi Department of Corrections for absconding supervision.
Henderson was convicted of manslaughter after he strangled his girlfriend to death and left her body outside a daycare in Pearl. He was also convicted of child abandonment after he left his deceased girlfriend’s infant with her body.
Oscar C. McNeil surrendered to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of aggravated assault and armed robbery.
Jessie Dennis Jr., who was wanted for rape, was taken into custody Monday in Leflore County.
Burnell E. McCann, who was wanted for failure to register as a sex offender, was found in custody in Jefferson Parish, La.
