Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves renewed his push for eliminating Mississippi’s state income tax during his State of the State address on Tuesday.
The income tax brings in about a third of the state’s revenue. Reeves said he wants to gradually phase it out.
“There are still many who say that we can’t lower taxes because it puts new government spending at risk,” he said. “And I understand that it is often good politics to act like something from the government is a gift. The far left has played that tune for generations.
“But we have to be clear: The government does not have anything that it does not first take from a taxpayer.”
Reeves called the proposal “a bold move” that would stimulate economic growth.
“This is the time for an action that will turn heads all across the country and get money and people flowing in,” he said. “It is a reward for our hard workers, and an incentive for others to invest here, to grow here and to live here.”
Reeves said the plan “will take a few years to phase in.”
He also called for more investment in workforce training and a teacher pay raise plan that’s moving through the Legislature.
The governor also noted the importance of education, saying “it cannot be accomplished at scale without the incredible efforts of in-person educators.”
He acknowledged the changing of the state flag and the potential that could have for Mississippi’s image.
“We’ve shown the world that we’re open for business,” Reeves said. “Now we need to go out and win high-paying jobs for the people of our state.”
Reflecting on his first year in office, which was wrecked by multiple crises including natural disasters, prison riots and the pandemic, Reeves touted the resilience of Mississippians in their abilities to help others and keep the state moving forward.
“As we saw on Easter Sunday, this is a state of people who won’t let a tornado leave the ground before arriving with chainsaws to clear their neighbors’ land,” he said.
Reeves defended his “Safe Return” order in response to the pandemic, which gave broad definitions of essential businesses that closed some businesses but mostly spared Mississippi from severe lockdowns — and the resulting negative economic effects — experienced in other states.
“In Mississippi, we never stopped working. We never shut down our farms and we never shut down our factories,” he said. “What we did slow down for safety, we opened up as quickly and as widely as we possibly could. We’ve been cautious, never panicked. We’ve been safe, but not stubborn.”
As a result, the state’s economy weathered the crisis.
“We were the third-best state in the country for job recovery. We had more tourism spending return than any other state in the country,” he said. “We were number one.”
Overcoming the virus is the state’s top priority, Reeves said.
“First, we need to crush this virus and get back to our way of life,” he said. “The virus is still here, and it cannot be solved by ignoring it. We have to defeat it, because Mississippians are done. We’re done burying loved ones who were lost to this virus. We’re done with stressed hospitals. We’re done with the fearful talk of lockdowns and shutdowns. We’re ready for community again.”
He called on Mississippians to work together to make the virus — and all of the changes it has brought to people’s daily lives — a thing of the past.
He said “the rapid distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine” is the final hurdle to getting back to normal.
“It is one thing to eliminate government restrictions. Most of those went away last summer. It is another to be truly free from fear, and to have no more anxiety when we come together,” Reeves said. “It will be a great day when we can gather in stadiums, churches, restaurants and bars — shoulder to shoulder — without the quiet fear of COVID.
“When you can celebrate with strangers after a touchdown, sing loudly at a concert not muffled by a mask, and just live life without fear. True comradery. That day is coming. It’s coming sooner than we think.”
