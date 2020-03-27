A Pike County Board of Supervisors meeting grew heated Thursday after one member accused the sheriff of violating state purchasing law and accused the rest of the board of holding an illegal executive session.
Supervisor Tazwell Bowsky said the board improperly discussed a sheriff’s invoice in executive session earlier this year. And he said Sheriff James Brumfield purchased some $71,000 worth of equipment without advertising for bids.
Bowsky asked board attorney Wayne Dowdy to contact the attorney general, the Audit Department and the state Ethics Commission and ask them to conduct an investigation.
On Jan. 31, the board voted 3-2 to provide the sheriff’s office with $71,580 in extra funds for new uniforms, bulletproof vests and holsters. Bowsky and board president Sam Hall opposed the action.
County administrator Tami Dangerfield told Brumfield at the time he had to advertise for bids if the purchase exceeded $50,000.
Brumfield said Thursday he bought the items in $5,000 increments at state contract prices.
Dangerfield said she brought the matter up when supervisors were in executive session on another matter since the state open meetings law allows the board to discuss litigation in executive session and the county would have to seek a judge’s approval for the purchases.
Dowdy said that, while a declaratory judgment meets the definition of litigation, the board should have specified that before going into executive session.
Supervisor Robert Accardo said asking for an investigation is not necessary.
“It will go before a judge to authorize payment, and the Audit Department will pick it up in the next audit,” he said.
Dowdy said it’s not unusual for the board to seek a declaratory judgment for an improper purchase.
“Over the years somebody drops the ball on purchasing laws and we go before a judge to instruct the purchasing department to pay the bill,” Dowdy said.
However, he acknowledged most cases involve smaller amounts of money.
Sheriff Brumfield told supervisors, “I may have made a mistake, but there was no intent. But I don’t like the way the board has come at this matter.”
He said he needed the equipment for the protection of his officers and the public. And he noted that he did not bring the matter up in executive session.
“It was some misunderstanding on my part,” Brumfield said. “I just feel like you are accusing me of intentionally having done something illegal.”
Accardo noted the board authorized Brumfield to pay the invoice, which he called “a procedural problem.”
Accardo told Bowsky, “You’re trying to put on a show because there’s a camera here,” referring to the supervisors’ new practice of live-streaming meetings on Facebook.
As the argument escalated, Hall tried to restore order.
“Stop, please!” he said. “We’re going to move on. The only issue here is following procedure properly.”
Dangerfield too asked the board to end the discussion.
Resigns from task force
In another matter, Bowsky resigned from a local coronavirus task force that Accardo had proposed earlier this month.
“I don’t think proper protocol was used” in choosing members, Bowsky said. “I respectfully decline.”
Supervisors accepted his resignation and voted 3-1 to appoint Accardo to the post. Bowsky opposed, and Supervisor Jake Gazzo was absent.
On March 13, the board approved a task force made up of Richard Coghlan and Tina Reed of the Civil Defense Department, Ellen Brannan of Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center, Steve Sartin of the Mississippi State Department of Health, McComb Fire Chief Gary McKenzie, Sheriff Brumfield and Bowsky.
In other business Thursday, supervisors:
• Received a letter from Waste Management noting it has closed its call centers during the coronavirus crisis and may have to take other measures as well if circumstances dictate.
• Noted the discharge of Scote Renfro from the sheriff’s department.
• Got an update from road superintendent Wendell Alexander, who said work is under way on Boone Road, and plans call for paving Jack’s Drive this year.
• Rejected a request by information technology manager John Ivey for some employees to work from home during the coronavirus outbreak.
