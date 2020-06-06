Osyka’s police force just grew by half.
Alderman hired a part-time police officer on Thursday at the request of Police Chief Brian Mullins.
Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Travis will join Mullins and officer Felder Smith on the police force.
“I’d like for the board to think about letting me hire another part-time officer if at all possible, just to give me and Felder a little reprieve. It has just been me and Felder for the last couple of years,” Mullins said.
Mullins said he is afraid criminals learned his and Felde’rs shifts, citing a homeless man who will break into different homes listed online as for sale or rent.
“We don’t want the criminals to know our patterns,” Mullins said, adding that Travis will work alternating shifts throughout the week to “throw them off a little bit.”
Mayor Allen Applewhite asked Mullins how many hours the new officer would work, citing limited finances. Mullins and city officials agreed on hours and a work schedule.
The board voted 4-0 to hire Travis after Alderman Tommy Kizer left the meeting early to tend to a family matter.
The board also got a $3,450 quote on repairing the town’s storm siren, which was damaged by either lightning or a power surge. Town Clerk Hilda Wall said she contacted Livewire Electrical Contractors , which inspected the siren and discovered its transformer and surge protector were damaged and backup batteries would not hold a charge.
Alderman Roddie Varnado Jr. was cautious about the expenditure. He asked Wall if the city had the money for the repairs. She said the city has the money to fix it now, but she also said she is worried about revenue by the end of the year.
“If we have the funds, I say go ahead and fix it because hurricane season has started,” he said.
The board ultimately tabled the decision until Wall could determine if the siren has a warranty or is covered by insurance.
In other news, the board:
• Approved Julie Worley’s request to move a small portable house on her property on Bay Street.
• Accepted privilege licenses for the Burger Basket, Lyric’s Accounting and GroGreen.
• Asked Mullins to speak with the owner of a truck that parks on Third Street, which neighbors complain is damaging the road’s shoulder.
