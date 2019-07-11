Summit police have beefed up late-night patrols in marked and unmarked units following a rash of car burglaries last week.
Police Chief James Isaac told the town council on Tuesday that police received nine reports from 1 to 6 a.m. of someone breaking into vehicles all over town.
“I took it personal — that many reports of the same type offense all over the town of Summit,” he said.
Isaac told town officials that in response to the crime wave he launched an off-color-titled initiative to find the suspect — Operation Catch His ... .
“I beefed up my shift,” he said. “I came out with that unmarked Charger and I rode for three or four hours. There has not been a report of another single individual going inside somebody's vehicle.”
Isaac said the suspect was filmed on a resident’s surveillance camera but the person’s face was obscured.
He said residents reported miscellaneous items, including cash stowed in consoles, stolen. He believes the burglar was looking for firearms but none were reported stolen.
“That same night in McComb, they stole two vehicles ... and went into some vehicles down there as well,” he said.
Isaac noted that all of the vehicles that were entered were unlocked and he urged residents to never leave an unattended vehicle unlocked overnight.
“None of these vehicles were broken into,” he said. “He simply walked up there, pulled the latch and went ito the vehicle.”
