Van takes command of Army unit

A McComb native and career soldier has assumed command of a Virginia-based U.S. Army unit that’s responsible for leading the charge in the aftermath of chemical, biological and nuclear attacks.
Maj. Gen. Jeff Van accepted command of the Joint Task Force Civil Support based at Fort Eustis, Va., in a ceremony held Friday.
Van succeeds Maj. Gen. William “Bill” Hall.
Army Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson, commanding general of the U.S. Army North, presided over the ceremony.
The Joint Task Force Civil Support was formed in October 1999 and is the U.S. military’s only response task force for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear incidents and is capable of providing “life-saving, military capability” within 36 hours of notification, according to an Army press release.
The unit oversees more than 5,200 military forces stationed at more than 36 locations throughout the U.S.
“It is a great honor to serve alongside the great personnel of the JTF-CS and their assigned mission support personnel when needed,” Van said. “I look forward to mission success in the future.”
Van previously served as Chief of Staff of U.S. Army Central Command at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C.
The unit recently deployed personnel in support of efforts of Democratic and Republican national conventions, as well as with the COVID-19 outbreaks in New Jersey and New York.
Van, who has served in the military since 1988, has had multiple overseas deployments, including to Iraq and Bosnia.
His previous duties included commanding the McComb-based National Guard unit that he first enlisted in, the 1st Battalion, 155th Infantry.
He is the son of Jean and Paul Van of McComb.
