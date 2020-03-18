Sanderson Farms, one of Pike County’s largest employers, has announced it’s continuing operations as normal amid the coronavirus outbreak and monitoring the health of its employees and safety of its products.
The company is forbidding employees, contract growers and their family members from traveling outside the U.S. or to places in the U.S. where the outbreak is severe. Those who have traveled to those places will be asked to stay away from work for two weeks. Additionally, corporate travel, other than to company facilities, also has been suspended.
If workers do get infected they will be offered two weeks paid sick leave, officials said.
“With so much uncertainty surrounding the novel coronavirus, and the changes we face in our daily lives, Sanderson Farms wants to reassure our customers, consumers and communities that we will continue to process and ship high-quality, safe and affordable poultry products,” company CEO Joe F. Sanderson said in a news release Tuesday night. “Currently, all 12 of the company’s poultry processing complexes and our prepared chicken plant, as well as our corporate headquarters, are operating normally. The company has not experienced any supply chain disruptions, and our logistics team continues to meet delivery needs and schedules.”
Sanderson Farms reported no positive cases of the virus among its personnel or contract growers as of Tuesday and said its management is closely monitoring operations and consulting with infectious disease experts.
Company officials said if an employee or grower tests positive, then Sanderson Farms “will cooperate fully with local, state and federal authorities to implement and enforce appropriate quarantines.”
Sanderson Farms has installed hand-sanitizing stations in food processing facilities, and officials are reinforcing the importance of hygiene and social distancing.
Company nurses have been trained on Centers for Disease Control protocols and have masks and other equipment necessary for contact with employees exhibiting symptoms, officials said.
And common areas such as breakrooms and restrooms are undergoing more cleaning.
Senior management is working from home, as are employees in a high-risk group for COVID-19, company officials said.
“While there are no known indications that COVID-19 is transferable through food, our safety team is following guidance from public health organizations,” Sanderson said. “We have also implemented a response plan to ensure that we can adjust our product mix and production volumes as needed to continue to fulfill customer orders for fresh chicken.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.