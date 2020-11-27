TYLERTOWN — Walthall County supervisors bought printers for the justice court office on Nov. 18 after the clerks complained about an earlier request being approved and rescinded.
Court Clerk Lashunda Magee said the office’s existing printer did not work properly with new computers installed in the office.
“Our work is delayed without the new printers,” Magee said, telling the board that a single page could take several minutes to print out with the old printer. “We need the new printers to do our work properly.”
Magee said the board approved purchasing a printer with each of the three new computers, but then rescinded approval for buying the printers. She said she was not notified of that change in the purchase.
“When I bring something to the board, I think I should be the first to know” about any changes, she said.
The board agreed to buy the printers and to check into having someone come to check the metal detector.
Supervisors also approved having the courthouse elevator examined.
Purchasing Clerk Hannah Bourgeois said she was notified that the elevator needs a pressure test, and repairs so the phone and emergency stop work, as well as a two-by-four in the pit underneath the elevator removed.
“The elevator hasn’t gotten an approval sticker in three years,” Bourgeois said.
She said the repairs could range from about $1,200 to more than $2,000, depending on how extensive repairs to the phone line have to be to put the phone in working order.
In other business, the board:
• OK’d the purchase of uniform pieces for the sheriff’s department totaling $1,674, and tablet computers and cases for youth court totaling about $2,400.
• Approved upgrading sound equipment and installing new video equipment to allow online videoconferencing for youth and justice courts. Judge Ryan Bruhl said the estimated $13,000 would likely be reimbursed by the state Administrative Office of Courts.
Approval of the project was contingent on reimbursement.
• Amended a garbage credit from 2016 from $648 to $864.
• Approved a $7,953 purchase of fuel for the airport.
• Heard a request from Tax Assessor Peggy Hilburn to chip in $25 each to make soup for the courthouse’s Christmas open house.
