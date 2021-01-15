Arguments erupted between the mayor and selectmen during Tuesday’s McComb city board meeting over mayoral duties and the selectmen’s push for the mayor to release information pertaining to an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint filed against the city.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley told selectmen a week earlier that he would not give the selectmen a password needed to access to the EEOC complaint. He said he gave all of the information to the selectmen and they did not need the password, which was sent to him as the city’s chief executive.
“I am required to give you all the information, and I did that,” he said, adding that the login information was his to keep. “When an email comes to me, it is personal. It did not come to (Selectman) Devante Johnson. It came to the mayor of the City of McComb. ... I am the mayor of McComb, and I am not going to give you a password, but I am going to make sure you get the information you need to know.”
Johnson, who pushed for the password during last week’s meeting, asserted that Lockley’s city-owned computer is municipal property and his emails are subject to public consumption.
“The mayor has a duty to share all information with the board,” Johnson said. “That email is not your personal email. That server does not belong to you, and as a matter of fact, any citizen can walk in here and make a public records request and receive every email that you have, so that is not personal.”
Government emails are public record, but login passwords are not, and though citizens can request access to emails, that information would likely be redacted.
Johnson said it was the mayor’s duty to turn over relevant information to the board, and Lockley said again that he did so.
Johnson asked Lockley why he did not want to turn over the password, and Lockley said it was because he did not trust him. Johnson asked why, and Lockley said trust should be mutual.
“It appears that you all don’t trust me, so why should I trust you?” he asked.
Selectman Donovan Hill said the board did not distrust Lockley.
Selectman Ronnie Brock asked how the board could be certain the mayor gave all of the information, and Lockley replied, “Because I told you,” asking the selectmen to prove that he had withheld information regarding the EEOC complaint.
Lockley said Johnson’s insistence on getting the password was just a power grab, adding that he believed Johnson was trying to be the mayor.
“I am not trying to be the mayor,” Johnson said in rebuttal, and Lockley, again, said he was. “I’m not. That is your own insecurity. ... If I wanted to be mayor, I would put my name on the ballot.”
Hill said the board was “making a mockery” of itself because Lockley repeatedly interrupted Johnson to say he was on the topic of the EEOC complaint while the item was about the duties of the mayor.
There was a failed vote to join the item asking for the mayor to give the password with another item about discussion of the mayor’s duties. It was split 3-3, with the mayor breaking the tie.
Brock, Johnson and Hill voted to combine, while selectmen Michael Cameron, Ted Tullos and Shawn Williams voted against it, saying they were separate issues.
Several times, board attorney Angela Cockerham steered the board away from specifically speaking about the complaint, while Cameron said the argument was ridiculous because the EEOC case had been dismissed.
Cameron reiterated this multiple times, leading to Williams also stepping out of the board room for a moment, sighing loudly in the hall. Johnson said he believed Cameron was leaking information.
Selectmen and the mayor repeatedly spoke over each other, frustrating Johnson, who called into question the mayor’s ability to run the meeting as the presiding chairman.
“If you are going to run it (the meeting) like this, I don’t need to be in here,” he told Lockley.
The board voted 4-2 to require the mayor to give them the password to the EEOC complaint login. Brock, Hill, Johnson and Williams voted in favor, and Cameron, along with Tullos, voted against it.
The board then went into a two- hour-long executive session regarding legal matters, where Lockley and City Administrator Ebony Ross entered and left multiple times. Lockley later announced there was no action.
