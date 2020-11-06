Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center accepted its new officer and committee appointments for its board of trustees and bought new equipment last week. Andrew Alford was named hospital board chairman.
“I see my responsibility as chairman as to run the meetings smoothly and effectively and organize a collective decision-making process for board,” he said.
Alford, a former county administrator and current financial director for Southwest Mississippi Community College, was appointed to the board in 2018 by the Pike County Board of Supervisors. He succeeds Renan Richmond, who served 13 years at chair.
“I want to say that the participation of the board and administration the first meeting proceeded very well and the hospital’s monthly business was complete,” Alford said. “I want to thank the longtime chairman Renan Richmond for his help in this transition.”
Alford praised fellow board members for their dedication.
“These members, as do I, have a desire to serve the hospital,” he said.
The board bought two new CT scanners for the Mississippi Cancer Institute, moved an older CT scanner to the Lawrence County Clinic and purchased a new MRI monitor. The board also approved new software agreements.
In executive session, the board amended 17 employee agreements, contracted a social worker, recruited three nurses and hired a nurse practitioner and a physician.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.