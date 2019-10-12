Ward 2 voters in Tylertown will go to the polls one more time to determine their representative on the city board.
Voting on Tuesday resulted in a runoff on Oct. 29 between the top two vote-getters, Stormy Jefferson and Wiley “Buddy” Smith.
Jefferson led the three-person field with 46 votes (38%); Smith got 42 votes (34%).
Bronson Thompson trailed the frontrunners closely, getting 34 votes (28%).
The winner on Oct. 29 will be sworn in at the town board’s Nov. 5 meeting to replace Denson Case, who died in August after a long battle with cancer.
